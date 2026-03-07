Pacific plays Seattle U in WCC Tournament

Seattle U Redhawks (20-12, 9-10 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (17-14, 8-10 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (20-12, 9-10 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (17-14, 8-10 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays in the WCC Tournament against Seattle U.

The Tigers have gone 8-10 against WCC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Pacific is third in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Elias Ralph leads the Tigers with 6.8 boards.

The Redhawks’ record in WCC play is 9-10. Seattle U is 4-5 in one-possession games.

Pacific makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Seattle U averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Pacific gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Tigers won 56-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. TJ Wainwright led the Tigers with 15 points, and Brayden Maldonado led the Redhawks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Wainwright is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maldonado is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

