Osei-Bonsu and Missouri State host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-11, 11-7 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (13-16, 7-11 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-11, 11-7 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (13-16, 7-11 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Western Kentucky after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 86-81 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Bears have gone 10-6 in home games. Missouri State ranks fifth in the CUSA with 14.3 assists per game led by Keith Palek III averaging 3.6.

The Hilltoppers have gone 11-7 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Missouri State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Western Kentucky averages 5.7 more points per game (79.6) than Missouri State allows (73.9).

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. Western Kentucky won the last matchup 87-72 on Jan. 15. Teagan Moore scored 20 points to help lead the Hilltoppers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palek is scoring 18.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 16.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games.

Armelo Boone is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

