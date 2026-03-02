Oregon visits No. 10 Illinois following Wagler’s 23-point game

Oregon Ducks (11-18, 4-14 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (11-18, 4-14 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Illinois hosts Oregon after Keaton Wagler scored 23 points in Illinois’ 84-70 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Fighting Illini are 13-3 on their home court. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by David Mirkovic averaging 7.8.

The Ducks have gone 4-14 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon allows 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Illinois averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 71.3 points per game, 1.7 more than the 69.6 Illinois gives up to opponents.

The Fighting Illini and Ducks square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagler is scoring 18.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. Mirkovic is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

Nathan Bittle is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Ducks. Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Ducks: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

