Oral Roberts meets St. Thomas in Summit Tournament

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-15, 8-8 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-14, 8-8 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 1…

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-15, 8-8 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-14, 8-8 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays in the Summit Tournament against St. Thomas.

The Golden Eagles are 8-8 against Summit opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Oral Roberts ranks sixth in the Summit in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Jalei Oglesby paces the Golden Eagles with 5.4 boards.

The Tommies are 8-8 against Summit teams. St. Thomas scores 64.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Oral Roberts averages 76.9 points, 14.5 more per game than the 62.4 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 64.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 75.0 Oral Roberts gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Oral Roberts won 67-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Oglesby led Oral Roberts with 15 points, and Alyssa Sand led St. Thomas with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oglesby is averaging 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kayten Donley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Sand is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Tommies. Faith Feuerbach is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.