Oosterbaan, Minessale lead St. Thomas 80-67 past South Dakota State in Summit League Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ben Oosterbaan and Nolan Minessale combined for 45 points in St. Thomas’ 80-67 win against South Dakota State on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.

Oosterbaan went 8 of 13 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the No. 2 seed Tommies (24-8) to finish with 23 points. Minessale added 22 points while shooting 7 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line along with eight rebounds and six assists. Nick Janowski shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points and three steals.

Jaden Jackson finished with 16 points and five steals for the No. 7 seed Jackrabbits (14-18). Damon Wilkinson added 13 points for South Dakota State, as did Joe Sayler.

St. Thomas took the lead for what would be the final time on Oosterbaan’s layup with 18:18 remaining in the second half. They would outscore South Dakota State by 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

