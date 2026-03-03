Omaha Mavericks play in Summit Tournament against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-23, 3-13 Summit) vs. Omaha Mavericks (5-26, 3-13 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-23, 3-13 Summit) vs. Omaha Mavericks (5-26, 3-13 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays in the Summit Tournament against North Dakota.

The Mavericks’ record in Summit play is 3-13, and their record is 2-13 in non-conference games. Omaha has a 3-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Hawks are 3-13 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is third in the Summit with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ava Miller averaging 6.4.

Omaha is shooting 34.0% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points lower than the 42.4% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 58.5 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 76.8 Omaha allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 58-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Avril Smith led the Mavericks with 15 points, and Mataeya Mathern led the Fighting Hawks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarai Estupinan is averaging 13.2 points for the Mavericks. Regan Juenemann is averaging 15.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

Mackenzie Hughes is shooting 35.3% and averaging 11.9 points for the Fighting Hawks. Sydney Piekny is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

