Ole Miss plays in SEC Tournament against the Auburn

Auburn Tigers (15-16, 4-13 SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (21-10, 8-8 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ole Miss plays in the SEC Tournament against Auburn.

The Rebels are 8-8 against SEC opponents and 13-2 in non-conference play. Ole Miss is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 4-13 against SEC teams. Auburn has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Ole Miss scores 75.3 points, 12.8 more per game than the 62.5 Auburn allows. Auburn averages 59.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 60.9 Ole Miss allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rebels won 71-45 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Cotie McMahon led the Rebels with 20 points, and Harissoum Coulibaly led the Tigers with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon is averaging 19.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Rebels. Christeen Iwuala is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Coulibaly is scoring 10.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tigers. Kaitlyn Duhon is averaging 10.4 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 52.6 points, 25.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

