Ole Miss hosts South Carolina after Johnson’s 20-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-18, 3-14 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-18, 4-13 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays Ole Miss after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 78-59 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels have gone 7-8 in home games. Ole Miss has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gamecocks are 3-14 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 7-18 against opponents with a winning record.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 75.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 76.3 Ole Miss gives up.

The Rebels and Gamecocks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilias Kamardine is averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kobe Knox is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 1-9, averaging 77.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.