Oklahoma State plays Wichita State in NIT

Wichita State Shockers (23-11, 14-6 AAC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-14, 7-13 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Wichita State Shockers (23-11, 14-6 AAC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-14, 7-13 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on Wichita State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cowboys have gone 7-13 against Big 12 teams, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Shockers are 14-6 against AAC teams. Wichita State averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Wichita State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is averaging 10.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Cowboys. Anthony Roy is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. TJ Williams is averaging 11 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 83.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Shockers: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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