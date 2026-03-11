Oklahoma plays South Carolina in SEC Tournament

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-18, 4-14 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-18, 4-14 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays in the SEC Tournament against South Carolina.

The Sooners have gone 7-11 against SEC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks’ record in SEC action is 4-14. South Carolina has a 7-18 record against opponents over .500.

Oklahoma scores 82.7 points, 6.5 more per game than the 76.2 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 75.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 77.5 Oklahoma allows to opponents.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. South Carolina won the last meeting 85-76 on Jan. 21. Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 20 to help lead South Carolina to the win, and Xzayvier Brown scored 22 points for Oklahoma.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Sooners. Brown is averaging 14.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists. Kobe Knox is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

