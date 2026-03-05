Ohio hosts No. 19 Miami (OH) after Paveletzke’s 24-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (30-0, 17-0 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (15-15, 9-8 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (30-0, 17-0 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (15-15, 9-8 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts No. 19 Miami (OH) after Jackson Paveletzke scored 24 points in Ohio’s 94-82 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Bobcats have gone 10-5 at home. Ohio is 8-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The RedHawks have gone 17-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Ohio makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Miami (OH) averages 13.0 more points per game (90.3) than Ohio allows to opponents (77.3).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Miami (OH) won 90-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Brant Byers led Miami (OH) with 21 points, and Paveletzke led Ohio with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paveletzke is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bobcats. Javan Simmons is averaging 16.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games.

Eian Elmer is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Peter Suder is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.