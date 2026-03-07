O’Garro and CSU Northridge host CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (16-15, 11-8 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (19-12, 12-7 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (16-15, 11-8 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (19-12, 12-7 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on CSU Fullerton after Josh O’Garro scored 25 points in CSU Northridge’s 86-84 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors are 12-2 in home games. CSU Northridge has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The Titans have gone 11-8 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Northridge is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.5% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 10.1 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. CSU Fullerton won the last meeting 86-79 on Jan. 11. Christian WIlliams scored 21 points to help lead the Titans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 17.5 points and 1.6 steals. Josiah Davis is shooting 52.3% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Ward is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Titans. Landon Seaman is averaging 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

