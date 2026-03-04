Nunn, Grambling Tigers to visit McClendon, Alabama State Lady Hornets

Grambling Tigers (12-18, 9-8 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-13, 12-5 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grambling Tigers (12-18, 9-8 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-13, 12-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shaniah Nunn and Grambling visit Charlese McClendon and Alabama State in SWAC action Thursday.

The Lady Hornets are 8-3 on their home court. Alabama State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Clearia Peterson averaging 3.3.

The Tigers are 9-8 in SWAC play. Grambling ranks fourth in the SWAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nunn averaging 4.9.

Alabama State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling has shot at a 36.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 37.6% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Grambling won the last meeting 67-53 on Feb. 7. Zaria Johnson scored 18 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamya Reid is shooting 24.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Hornets, while averaging 8.8 points. C.Simpson is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Douthshine Prien is averaging 4.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Nunn is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

