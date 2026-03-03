Notre Dame’s Hidalgo, Duke’s Lawson top list of ACC award winners in women’s basketball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo has again been named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo has again been named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year.

The league announced its all-conference award winners Tuesday, the day before opening its tournament in Duluth, Georgia.

The list included Duke’s Kara Lawson as coach of the year, Syracuse’s Uche Izoje as rookie of the year, Louisville’s Imari Berry as sixth player of the year and Notre Dame’s Cassandre Prosper as most improved. Those awards aligned for both the league’s media panel and its head coaches in separate votes.

Hidalgo, a junior, was named player of the year for a second straight year and the league’s top defender for a third straight year. She enters the week as the nation’s No. 3 scorer (25.2) and steals leader (5.59). She’s a two-time first-team Associated Press All-American.

Lawson was named coach of the year after guiding the preseason favorite out of a 3-6 start to win the regular-season title outright.

