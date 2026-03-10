Northwestern Wildcats play in Big Ten Tournament against the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-19, 3-17 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten) Chicago; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-19, 3-17 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State.

The Wildcats are 5-15 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 17.0 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 4.7.

The Nittany Lions’ record in Big Ten action is 3-17. Penn State allows 79.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Northwestern scores 73.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 79.5 Penn State gives up. Penn State has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Northwestern won the last matchup 94-73 on Jan. 30. Nick Martinelli scored 34 to help lead Northwestern to the victory, and Kayden Mingo scored 15 points for Penn State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli is averaging 22.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jake West is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mingo is averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 22.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 24.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

