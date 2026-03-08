Northwestern State plays in Southland Tournament against the East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M Lions (13-16, 9-13 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Lady Demons (17-13, 14-8 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 12…

East Texas A&M Lions (13-16, 9-13 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Lady Demons (17-13, 14-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State and East Texas A&M square off in the Southland Tournament.

The Lady Demons’ record in Southland play is 14-8, and their record is 3-5 in non-conference games. Northwestern State is third in the Southland in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Carla Celaya paces the Lady Demons with 7.7 boards.

The Lions are 9-13 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is 6-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northwestern State is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 64.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the 60.5 Northwestern State allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Northwestern State won 60-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Vernell Atamah led Northwestern State with 18 points, and Tiani Ellison led East Texas A&M with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atamah is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Demons, while averaging 19.3 points and seven rebounds. Nya Valentine is shooting 29.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Ellison is averaging 15 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lions. Reza Po is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Demons: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.