Northwestern plays Penn State in Big Ten Tournament

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-19, 3-17 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern and Penn State play in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wildcats are 5-15 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Northwestern is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nittany Lions’ record in Big Ten play is 3-17. Penn State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 50.0% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Northwestern gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wildcats won 94-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Nick Martinelli led the Wildcats with 34 points, and Kayden Mingo led the Nittany Lions with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 22.7 points and 6.2 rebounds. Jayden Reid is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Freddie Filione V is averaging 14 points for the Nittany Lions. Josh Reed is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 22.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 24.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

