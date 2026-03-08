Northern Kentucky ousts Green Bay 96-76 in Horizon League Championship quarterfinal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LJ Wells had 26 points and Kael Robinson scored 22 to lead Northern Kentucky to a 96-76…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LJ Wells had 26 points and Kael Robinson scored 22 to lead Northern Kentucky to a 96-76 victory over Green Bay on Sunday in a Horizon League Championship quarterfinal.

No. 7 seed Northern Kentucky will play top-seeded Wright State in a Monday semifinal. No. 2 seed Robert Morris squares off against third-seeded Detroit Mercy in the other semifinal.

Wells added nine rebounds and Robinson grabbed six for the fifth-seeded Norse (20-13). Dan Gherezgher Jr. sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 — all in the second half.

Justin Allen and CJ O’Hara both had 16 points to lead the Phoenix (18-15). Preston Ruedinger posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists.

