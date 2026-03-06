Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and Montana Lady Griz meet in Big Sky Tournament

Montana Lady Griz (8-21, 5-13 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-21, 6-12 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Montana Lady Griz (8-21, 5-13 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-21, 6-12 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Montana in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Big Sky play is 6-12, and their record is 3-9 in non-conference games. Northern Arizona is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 68.7 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Lady Griz are 5-13 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is 5-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Northern Arizona scores 68.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 71.6 Montana gives up. Montana averages 62.3 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 75.4 Northern Arizona allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Montana won 76-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Jocelyn Land led Montana with 20 points, and Naomi White led Northern Arizona with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Watts is averaging 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. White is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Lady Griz. Avery Waddington is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Lady Griz: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.