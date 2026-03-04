North Texas wins 62-58 over Rice

DENTON, Texas (AP) — David Terrell Jr. scored 15 points as North Texas beat Rice 62-58 on Wednesday. Terrell also…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — David Terrell Jr. scored 15 points as North Texas beat Rice 62-58 on Wednesday.

Terrell also added five rebounds and three steals for the Mean Green (18-13, 9-9 American Athletic Conference). Je’Shawn Stevenson added 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Josiah Shackleford finished with 11 points.

Jalen Smith led the way for the Owls (12-18, 6-11) with 18 points. Rice also got 11 points and two steals from Nick Anderson.

Terrell scored six points in the first half and North Texas went into the break trailing 33-23. Stevenson’s 15-point second half helped North Texas finish off the four-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

