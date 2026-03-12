North Texas meets Florida Atlantic in AAC Tournament

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-14, 10-9 AAC) vs. North Texas Mean Green (18-13, 9-9 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-14, 10-9 AAC) vs. North Texas Mean Green (18-13, 9-9 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays in the AAC Tournament against Florida Atlantic.

The Mean Green are 9-9 against AAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. North Texas is ninth in the AAC with 12.1 assists per game led by David Terrell Jr. averaging 4.5.

The Owls are 10-9 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Niccolo Moretti averaging 3.3.

North Texas’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game North Texas gives up.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. North Texas won the last matchup 73-72 on Feb. 22. Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 29 to help lead North Texas to the win, and Josiah Parker scored 18 points for Florida Atlantic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. Terrell is averaging 15.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Devin Vanterpool is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Parker is averaging 12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.