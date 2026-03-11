North Texas Mean Green square off against the Florida Atlantic Owls in AAC Tournament

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-17, 8-11 AAC) vs. North Texas Mean Green (17-13, 11-7 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-17, 8-11 AAC) vs. North Texas Mean Green (17-13, 11-7 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays in the AAC Tournament against Florida Atlantic.

The Mean Green have gone 11-7 against AAC teams, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. North Texas ranks third in the AAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Nestor averaging 9.0.

The Owls’ record in AAC action is 8-11. Florida Atlantic is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Texas scores 70.2 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 68.2 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than North Texas allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. North Texas won the last matchup 67-49 on Jan. 31. Mekhia Chase scored 10 to help lead North Texas to the win, and Erin Rodgers scored 23 points for Florida Atlantic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Proctor is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. Nestor is averaging 12.7 points and 17.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Vivian Onugha is shooting 51.2% and averaging 9.1 points for the Owls. Rodgers is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

