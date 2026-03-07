North Dakota State plays St. Thomas in Summit Tournament

Saint Thomas Tommies (16-15, 9-8 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (27-3, 16-1 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 1…

Saint Thomas Tommies (16-15, 9-8 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (27-3, 16-1 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays in the Summit Tournament against St. Thomas.

The Bison are 16-1 against Summit opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is third in the Summit with 13.7 assists per game led by Jocelyn Schiller averaging 3.0.

The Tommies are 9-8 against Summit teams. St. Thomas scores 65.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

North Dakota State scores 80.7 points, 18.6 more per game than the 62.1 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game North Dakota State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. North Dakota State won 73-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Marisa Frost led North Dakota State with 18 points, and Alyssa Sand led St. Thomas with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is scoring 19.2 points per game with 15.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bison. Frost is averaging 15.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the last 10 games.

Jada Hood is averaging 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tommies. Sand is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

