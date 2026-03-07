North Dakota State Bison play the Omaha Mavericks in Summit League Tournament

Omaha Mavericks (16-16, 9-8 Summit League) vs. North Dakota State Bison (25-7, 15-2 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday,…

Omaha Mavericks (16-16, 9-8 Summit League) vs. North Dakota State Bison (25-7, 15-2 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and Omaha meet in the Summit League Tournament.

The Bison have gone 15-2 against Summit League opponents, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. North Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevian Carson averaging 2.2.

The Mavericks’ record in Summit League action is 9-8. Omaha has a 7-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Dakota State averages 81.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 76.5 Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. North Dakota State won the last matchup 92-84 on Feb. 7. Noah Feddersen scored 18 to help lead North Dakota State to the win, and Paul Djobet scored 38 points for Omaha.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Carson is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Lance Waddles is averaging 13.1 points for the Mavericks. Ja’Sean Glover is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

