North Dakota State Bison and North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks play for Summit League Championship

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (18-16, 12-6 Summit League) vs. North Dakota State Bison (26-7, 16-2 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (18-16, 12-6 Summit League) vs. North Dakota State Bison (26-7, 16-2 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and North Dakota meet in the Summit League Championship.

The Bison’s record in Summit League games is 16-2, and their record is 10-5 in non-conference games. North Dakota State is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 12-6 in Summit League play. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit League with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Eli King averaging 5.3.

North Dakota State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.4 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than North Dakota State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. North Dakota State won 96-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Tay Smith led North Dakota State with 28 points, and Greyson Uelmen led North Dakota with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevian Carson is averaging 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

King is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Fightin’ Hawks. Garrett Anderson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.