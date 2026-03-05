North Dakota plays in Summit League Tournament against the Denver

Denver Pioneers (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (16-16, 10-6 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday,…

Denver Pioneers (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (16-16, 10-6 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on Denver in the Summit League Tournament.

The Fightin’ Hawks’ record in Summit League games is 10-6, and their record is 6-10 in non-conference games. North Dakota is 9-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pioneers are 8-8 against Summit League opponents. Denver leads the Summit League scoring 83.3 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

North Dakota averages 77.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 82.8 Denver allows. Denver has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 48.2% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Denver won the last meeting 98-79 on Feb. 7. Carson Johnson scored 22 to help lead Denver to the win, and Greyson Uelmen scored 24 points for North Dakota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uelmen is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 46.1% and averaging 20.2 points for the Pioneers. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.