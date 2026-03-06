North Carolina takes on Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

Virginia Tech Hokies (23-8, 13-6 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (25-6, 14-4 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Virginia Tech Hokies (23-8, 13-6 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (25-6, 14-4 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 North Carolina plays in the ACC Tournament against Virginia Tech.

The Tar Heels are 14-4 against ACC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. North Carolina is the leader in the ACC in team defense, giving up 58.5 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

The Hokies are 13-6 against ACC teams. Virginia Tech is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Carolina averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that North Carolina gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. North Carolina won the last matchup 66-63 on Feb. 19. Nyla Harris scored 15 to help lead North Carolina to the win, and Carys Baker scored 15 points for Virginia Tech.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 56.6% and averaging 11.2 points for the Tar Heels. Lanie Grant is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Hokies. Baker is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.