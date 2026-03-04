North Carolina Central takes on conference rival South Carolina State

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-23, 2-11 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-19, 4-9 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday,…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-23, 2-11 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-19, 4-9 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan Callahan and North Carolina Central host Shaunice Reed and South Carolina State in MEAC action Thursday.

The Eagles have gone 6-7 at home. North Carolina Central is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Bulldogs are 2-11 in conference matchups. South Carolina State is 3-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Carolina Central’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (39.2%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. North Carolina Central won the last matchup 68-65 on Feb. 18. Tierney Coleman scored 17 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Finger is scoring 12.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Eagles. Natalie Jasper is averaging 11.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

Mya Byrd is averaging 6.2 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Iemyiah Harris is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 48.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 30.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

