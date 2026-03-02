North Alabama Lions take on the Queens (NC) Royals in ASUN Tournament

Queens (NC) Royals (10-19, 4-14 ASUN) vs. North Alabama Lions (16-13, 11-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Queens (NC) Royals (10-19, 4-14 ASUN) vs. North Alabama Lions (16-13, 11-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays Queens (NC) in the ASUN Tournament.

The Lions have gone 11-7 against ASUN opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. North Alabama has a 7-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Royals are 4-14 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) ranks ninth in the ASUN with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Hicks averaging 4.9.

North Alabama’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 59.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 64.2 North Alabama allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. North Alabama won the last meeting 71-55 on Feb. 7. Alexsandra Alvarado scored 23 to help lead North Alabama to the victory, and Brenae Jones-Grant scored 10 points for Queens (NC).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarado is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Sofia Ceppellotti is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dayuna Colvin is averaging 9.4 points for the Royals. Jermany Mapp is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Royals: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.