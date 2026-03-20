Norfolk State and Loyola Chicago play in NIT matchup

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-17, 10-10 A-10) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-14, 13-4 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-17, 10-10 A-10) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-14, 13-4 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Loyola Chicago square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in MEAC games is 13-4, and their record is 5-10 against non-conference opponents. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC scoring 63.7 points while shooting 37.4% from the field.

The Ramblers are 10-10 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Vaughn averaging 1.9.

Norfolk State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Norfolk State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Brya Clark is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Jasha Clinton is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Vaughn is averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Ramblers. Alexus Mobley is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 66.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 11.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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