No. 7 Oklahoma rolls past Florida in SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 18 points and seven rebounds, Aaliyah Chavez added 17 points and No. 7 Oklahoma used a dominant third quarter to rout Florida 82-64 on Thursday and advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Zya Vann scored 14 points and Brooklyn Stewart chipped in with 12 for the Sooners (24-6), who have won seven straight.

Liv McGill had 28 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the foul line to lead Florida (18-15), which defeated Mississippi State 86-68 in the first round.

Oklahoma will face No. 6 LSU in the quarterfinals on Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 83, INDIANA 59

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Chance Gray added 18 points, and Ohio State eased past Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State (25-6), a No. 5 seed, advances to play 19th-ranked Minnesota in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Buckeyes secured their fifth straight season with 25-plus wins.

Cambridge and Gray combined for 10 of Ohio State’s points during a 12-0 run to take the first double-digit lead of the game at 24-14. The Buckeyes’ lead did not drop below eight points the rest of the half and Gray’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left made it 36-24 at the break.

Ohio State added a 10-0 run early in the third quarter for a 17-point advantage. The Buckeyes led by as many as 30 points, 81-51, with three minutes remaining in the game.

Kennedy Cambridge had 14 points and Elsa Lemmilä grabbed 13 rebounds to go with six points, five assists and three blocks for Ohio State. Gray made four of Ohio State’s 10 3-pointers — a game after the Buckeyes sank a program-record 18 3s in an 87-68 win against then-No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday.

Maya Makalusky led Indiana (18-14) with 21 points and five 3-pointers. Shay Ciezki added 12 points and Nevaeh Caffey scored 10.

OREGON 73, NO. 18 MICHIGAN STATE 69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ehis Etute and Katie Fiso combined for 32 second-half points to lead Oregon past Maryland in the second round of the Big 10 Tournament.

After two points from Etute in the first half and none from Fiso, Etute tallied 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the second half. Fiso had 14 on 7-of-13 shooting and four assists after halftime.

After a back-and-forth in the final three minutes that had Maryland within two points, Avary Cain hit a 3-pointer with five seconds to go to seal the result for the No. 11 seed Ducks (22-11). She had 13 points and two blocks.

Oluchi Okananwa scored 27 points — including 17 in the second half — going 10 of 18 from the field and 7 of 8 at the line to go with three steals for the Terrapins (23-8).

Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu added 10 points as the only other Terrapins player in double figures.

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 76, NO. 22 GEORGIA 61

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Clara Strack made a career-high five 3-pointers in matching her career best of 33 points and Kentucky defeated Georgia in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Strack, a 6-foot-5 center, was 5 of 7 from the arc, 12 of 22 overall and grabbed eight rebounds for the ninth-seeded Wildcats (23-9), who will play top seed and third-ranked South Carolina in a Friday quarterfinal.

Teonni Key added 14 points and 12 rebounds and Tonie Morgan also scored 14 points and had seven assists for the Wildcats, who shot 50% and were 14 of 20 at the line to 6 of 8 for the Bulldogs.

Dani Carnegie scored 18 points, Trinity Turner 14 and Mia Woolfolk 11 for Georgia (22-9), which was just 5 of 26 on 3-pointers.

ILLINOIS 71, NO. 18 MICHIGAN STATE 69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cearah Parchment scored 15 points, and Destiny Jackson added 14 for Illinois in a win over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament.

Maddie Webber added 13 for the Illini (21-10), Jasmine Brown-Hagger scored 12 and Berry Wallace finished with 11. Illinois will move on to the quarterfinals to play No. 2 seed Iowa.

The Spartans (22-8), who are ranked No. 18 in the country, were led by Kennedy Blair, who scored a career-high 30 points. Grace VanSlooten scored 13, and Jalyn Brown added 12.

KANSAS State 58, NO. 21 TEXAS TECH 51

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nastja Claessens had 14 points, eight rebounds and a key block in the closing seconds and Kansas State ended the game on a 21-0 run to beat Texas Tech in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas State (17-16), the No. 12 seed, advances to the quarterfinals against No. 4 seed Oklahoma State on Friday. The Wildcats opened the tournament by breaking an 18-year Big 12 women’s tournament record and tied the school record by sinking 17 3-pointers in a 91-66 victory over Cincinnati.

Kansas State trailed 51-37 with 7:43 left in the fourth quarter after Texas Tech’s 10-0 run spanning the third-quarter break. But the Lady Raiders would not score against, missing 13 straight shots and not attempting a free throw in the fourth.

Tess Heal put Kansas State ahead 54-51 with 52.7 seconds left on a driving layup. Texas Tech grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed 3-pointer, but Claessens blocked the putback attempt and secured the ball before calling a timeout with 36.1 left.

Taryn Sides sealed it by making two free throws and Heal added two free throws with 19.2 seconds left.

Sides finished with 13 points, Aniya Foy added 12 and Heal had 10 for Kansas State, which did not have a double-digit scorer until the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were just 5 of 25 from 3-point range and shot 34% overall.

Snudda Collins was the lone double-digit scorer for the fifth-seeded Texas Tech (25-7) with 14 points. The Lady Raiders were 16 of 56 from the field (29%).

NO. 24 MISSISSIPPI 73, AUURN 57

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Christeen Iwuala scored 18 points for Mississippi in a win over Auburn in the second round of the SEC Tournament..

Ole Miss (22-10) led the entire game, jumping out with a 12-1 run to open the game and had a double-digit lead heading into halftime, 48-20.

Iwuala shot a perfect 5 of 5 from the field in the first half for 10 points, and finished the day 8 of 8. She added nine rebounds, including the 250th of her career. Latasha Lattimore and Cotie McMahon both scored 13 for the Lady Rebels.

Auburn (15-17) was led by Khady Leye, with 17 points. Kaitlyn Duhon scored 14 for the Tigers. Auburn had a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter that lasted over three minutes, but it wasn’t enough to swing the momentum in its favor.

Ole Miss will move on to face No. 2-seeded Vanderbilt.

