No. 6 Iowa State hosts Arizona State after Odum’s 23-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 11-6 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2…

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 11-6 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays No. 6 Iowa State after Moe Odum scored 23 points in Arizona State’s 70-60 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cyclones have gone 15-1 in home games. Iowa State is first in the Big 12 with 17.4 assists per game led by Joshua Jefferson averaging 5.1.

The Sun Devils are 7-10 in Big 12 play. Arizona State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa State averages 81.6 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 77.6 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 11.8 more points per game (77.6) than Iowa State allows (65.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 17 points. Jefferson is averaging 15 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Odum is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.9 assists. Massamba Diop is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.