No. 3 South Carolina reloaded after injuries, departures; aims for 4th straight SEC tourney title

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Losing the reigning Southeastern Conference Tournament MVP to a season-ending knee injury just weeks before the opening game might be enough to break some women’s basketball teams.

Then again, South Carolina isn’t just any program.

Coach Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks have displayed remarkable resiliency — not to mention capable depth — rebounding from star forward Chloe Kitts’ torn ACL last October. At the time, Kitts’ injury, combined with other injuries and departures, raised questions about whether South Carolina would take a step back after returning to the national championship game last season.

But Staley and the Gamecocks never flinched.

No. 3 South Carolina (29-2, 15-1 SEC) enters this week’s conference tournament as the top seed after winning the regular-season title outright.

“We don’t stay in a place of despair,” Staley said of overcoming Kitts’ injury. “We turn the page. You figure it out. We have a lot of good post players, not a lot of post players like Chloe, but a lot of good post players.”

Kitts was more than just a good post player, though.

She, in many respects, represented the team’s identity with her toughness and physical, no-nonsense approach. She also brought a high-low game to the Gamecocks offense that Staley admitted was hard to replace.

“We’re doing it a different way,” Staley said.

It wasn’t just Kitts’ injury that kept Staley awake at nights this past offseason.

Star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley transferred to rival LSU and backup center Sakima Walker moved on to Cal. Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall and Sania Feagin all left for the WBNA. And Ashlyn Watkins made the decision to take this year off while she continued to rehab from a torn ACL.

A year ago depth was South Carolina’s calling card.

Staley would relentlessly wear down opponents by running bodies at them and playing aggressive defense, which often led to easy baskets. No player averaged more than 13 points and Staley regularly played more than 10 players on any given night.

This year, four players are averaging more than 13 points, led by SEC Player of the Year candidate Joyce Edwards. Edwards’ 19.8 points per game is the most by a South Carolina player since A’ja Wilson’s 22.6 points per game eight years ago.

Guard Ti’Naya Latson, who transferred from Florida State after leading the nation a year ago, has made an immediate impact along with center Madina Okot, who is averaging a double-double. Holdovers Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson have elevated their games as well, averaging in double digits in scoring.

Behind that scoring power, South Carolina ranks third in points per game (87.2), field goal percentage (.510) and 3-point field goal percentage (.370) in the nation.

“Last year’s team we probably didn’t have players on the floor that could score — or they could score, but they didn’t consistently do it,” Staley said. “These players this year have consistently done it. And I think our individual offense is a lot better than it was last year.”

The defense, to Staley’s surprise, is holding opponents to 33.8% shooting from the field, third-best in the country despite the team dealing with its share of injuries.

“(Defense) was probably the biggest question mark for me coming into the season,” Staley said. “I knew we had really good offensive players. But defensively we have a way of playing that allows us to win basketball games, and I was a little bit concerned that we wouldn’t be able to play that way.”

Winning a fourth straight SEC Tournament title in a conference that features five teams ranked in the top seven in the country won’t be easy.

Sure, the Gamecocks, who open tournament play Friday against No. 17 Kentucky, do have a distinct home-court advantage at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, where they are 18-1 in tournament games under Staley.

But Texas, Vanderbilt, LSU and Oklahoma are all capable of cutting down the nets.

Kitts, who averaged 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds during the last year’s tournament and shot 74% from the field, will be cheering on the Gamecocks from the bench. And her teammates will have to step up — just as they have all season.

“I have high expectations for our teams for no matter who we have,” Staley said.

