No. 3 Michigan hosts Fears and No. 8 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 15-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (28-2, 18-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State takes on No. 3 Michigan after Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 21 points in Michigan State’s 91-87 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wolverines are 13-1 on their home court. Michigan is 23-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans are 15-4 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Michigan makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Michigan State averages 10.0 more points per game (78.7) than Michigan allows (68.7).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Michigan won 83-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Yaxel Lendeborg led Michigan with 26 points, and Fears led Michigan State with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 assists for the Wolverines. Lendeborg is averaging 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Fears is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the Spartans. Coen Carr is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

