No. 23 Princeton takes home win streak into matchup with Yale

Yale Bulldogs (7-19, 3-10 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (23-3, 11-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Princeton hosts Yale aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. Princeton is 18-3 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-10 in Ivy League play. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mary Meng averaging 3.8.

Princeton makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Yale averages 58.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 60.8 Princeton allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Princeton won the last matchup 76-50 on Jan. 10. Madison St. Rose scored 18 points points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Belker averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. St. Rose is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ciniya Moore is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.3 points. Luisa Vydrova is shooting 41.3% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

