No. 22 Miami (FL) faces Louisville, looks for 25th win of season

Louisville Cardinals (21-9, 10-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (24-6, 13-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Miami (FL) will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Hurricanes face the Louisville.

The Hurricanes are 15-2 in home games. Miami (FL) ranks second in the ACC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 3.0.

The Cardinals are 10-7 in ACC play. Louisville has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Miami (FL) averages 82.5 points, 10.6 more per game than the 71.9 Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Miami (FL) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Malik Reneau is shooting 54.2% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Conwell averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

