No. 18 St. John’s visits Seton Hall, looks for 25th victory of season

St. John’s Red Storm (24-6, 17-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (20-10, 10-9 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 St. John’s will look for its 25th win this season when the Red Storm visit the Seton Hall.

The Pirates are 12-4 in home games. Seton Hall ranks sixth in the Big East in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Stephon Payne III leads the Pirates with 6.7 boards.

The Red Storm have gone 17-2 against Big East opponents. St. John’s averages 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Seton Hall scores 70.5 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 70.7 St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. St. John’s won the last matchup 65-60 on Jan. 21. Dillon Mitchell scored 17 points to help lead the Red Storm to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Pirates. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zuby Ejiofor is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

