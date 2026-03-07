No. 17 North Carolina seeks 25th win this season in matchup against No. 1 Duke

North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 North Carolina will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Tar Heels face the No. 1 Duke.

The Blue Devils have gone 14-0 in home games. Duke is fourth in the ACC scoring 83.2 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Tar Heels are 12-5 in ACC play. North Carolina is seventh in the ACC scoring 80.4 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Duke makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). North Carolina has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in ACC play. North Carolina won the last matchup 71-68 on Feb. 7. Caleb Wilson scored 23 points to help lead the Tar Heels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is scoring 22.6 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Luka Bogavac is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 10.1 points. Seth Trimble is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

