No. 16 Texas Tech takes on TCU, seeks 4th straight victory

TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 9-7 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 12-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Texas Tech will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against TCU.

The Red Raiders have gone 14-1 in home games. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Horned Frogs are 9-7 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech scores 82.0 points, 10.1 more per game than the 71.9 TCU gives up. TCU averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Texas Tech gives up.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 13.1 points. Christian Anderson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

David Punch is averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Horned Frogs. Xavier Edmonds is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.