No. 16 Alabama takes on Auburn after Philon’s 26-point outing

Auburn Tigers (16-14, 7-10 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-8, 12-5 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (16-14, 7-10 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-8, 12-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Alabama takes on Auburn after Labaron Philon scored 26 points in Alabama’s 98-88 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide are 11-3 on their home court. Alabama is ninth in college basketball with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Allen averaging 5.5.

The Tigers are 7-10 in SEC play. Auburn ranks third in the SEC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by KeShawn Murphy averaging 2.7.

Alabama averages 92.0 points, 12.3 more per game than the 79.7 Auburn gives up. Auburn has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Alabama won 96-92 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Philon led Alabama with 25 points, and Tahaad Pettiford led Auburn with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philon is shooting 50.7% and averaging 21.5 points for the Crimson Tide. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kevin Overton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 92.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 80.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.