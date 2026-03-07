No. 14 Kansas and Kansas State square off for conference matchup

Kansas State Wildcats (12-18, 3-14 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (12-18, 3-14 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -16.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Flory Bidunga and No. 14 Kansas host PJ Haggerty and Kansas State in Big 12 action.

The Jayhawks are 12-2 in home games. Kansas is 8-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 3-14 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Kansas is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Kansas State allows to opponents. Kansas State has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Kansas won the last meeting 86-62 on Jan. 25. Bidunga scored 21 points points to help lead the Jayhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and five assists for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games.

Haggerty is shooting 49.5% and averaging 23.3 points for the Wildcats. Nate Johnson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.