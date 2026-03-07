No. 13 Virginia hosts Virginia Tech after Lawal’s 20-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-11, 8-9 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (26-4, 14-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-11, 8-9 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (26-4, 14-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on No. 13 Virginia after Toibu Lawal scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 72-63 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Cavaliers are 15-1 in home games. Virginia is the ACC leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Johann Grunloh averaging 2.5.

The Hokies are 8-9 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech has a 5-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia averages 81.0 points, 6.8 more per game than the 74.2 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech scores 10.6 more points per game (78.7) than Virginia gives up to opponents (68.1).

The teams play for the second time this season in ACC play. Virginia Tech won the last matchup 95-85 on Dec. 31. Ben Hammond scored 30 points to help lead the Hokies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallin Hall is averaging 6.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Amani Hansberry is averaging 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hokies. Jailen Bedford is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

