No. 10 Texas Tech visits BYU following Dybantsa’s 23-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-8, 12-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-10, 8-9 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-8, 12-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-10, 8-9 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts No. 10 Texas Tech after AJ Dybantsa scored 23 points in BYU’s 90-68 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars are 11-3 on their home court. BYU scores 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 12-5 in conference games. Texas Tech ranks seventh in college basketball averaging 11.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.4% from deep. Donovan Atwell leads the team averaging 3.8 makes while shooting 45.6% from 3-point range.

BYU averages 84.4 points, 12.2 more per game than the 72.2 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Texas Tech won the last matchup 84-71 on Jan. 18. JT Toppin scored 27 points to help lead the Red Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dybantsa is averaging 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cougars. Robert O. Wright III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Atwell is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 13.3 points. Christian Anderson is averaging 15.8 points and 7.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

