No. 1 Duke’s Cameron Boozer, Jon Scheyer and Maliq Brown claim top individual honors from ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke’s Cameron Boozer is the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year and rookie of the year as the top-ranked Blue Devils claimed top honors from the league Monday.

The league also named the Blue Devils’ Jon Scheyer as its coach of the year, while senior Maliq Brown claimed two honors as top defensive player and top sixth man.

Wake Forest sophomore Juke Harris claimed the other individual award as most improved player.

Boozer headlined the all-ACC first team with North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson, Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie, Miami’s Malik Reneau and Virginia’s Thijs De Ridder.

SMU’s Boopie Miller headlined the second team, joined by Harris, North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar, Miami’s Tre Donaldson and Louisville’s Ryan Conwell.

Duke’s Isaiah Evans was the top vote-getter on the third team, joined by Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr., N.C. State’s Quadir Copeland, Florida State’s Robert McCray V and California’s Dai Dai Ames.

The Associated Press releases its all-ACC honors Tuesday.

