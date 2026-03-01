No. 1 Duke visits Lubin and NC State

Duke Blue Devils (27-2, 15-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (19-10, 10-6 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Duke Blue Devils (27-2, 15-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (19-10, 10-6 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts No. 1 Duke after Ven-Allen Lubin scored 24 points in NC State’s 96-90 overtime loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Wolfpack have gone 11-4 in home games. NC State averages 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 15-1 against conference opponents. Duke is third in college basketball allowing 62.5 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

NC State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Duke gives up. Duke scores 7.7 more points per game (82.8) than NC State gives up to opponents (75.1).

The Wolfpack and Blue Devils match up Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wolfpack. Lubin is averaging 15.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 69.9% over the last 10 games.

Cameron Boozer is shooting 57.7% and averaging 22.5 points for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

