NJIT plays in America East Tournament against the Maine

Maine Black Bears (8-23, 6-10 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (15-16, 10-6 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and Maine play in the America East Tournament.

The Highlanders are 10-6 against America East opponents and 5-10 in non-conference play. NJIT is fourth in the America East with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ari Fulton averaging 4.9.

The Black Bears are 6-10 in America East play. Maine gives up 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

NJIT averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.1 per game Maine gives up. Maine averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game NJIT allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. NJIT won 67-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Sebastian Robinson led NJIT with 23 points, and Logan Carey led Maine with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 14.4 points for the Highlanders. Fulton is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Carey is averaging 9.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Black Bears. Mekhi Gray is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 21.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

