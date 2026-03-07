Njie leads UTSA against Rice after 21-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (5-24, 1-16 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-18, 6-11 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces…

UTSA Roadrunners (5-24, 1-16 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-18, 6-11 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Rice after Baboucarr Njie scored 21 points in UTSA’s 84-67 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls are 7-8 in home games. Rice has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-16 against AAC opponents. UTSA has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rice’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Rice allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Rice won 89-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Trae Broadnax led Rice with 20 points, and Njie led UTSA with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 71.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

