Nicholls State takes on Northwestern State in Southland Tournament

Northwestern State Demons (10-21, 8-14 Southland) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (13-18, 12-10 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces Northwestern State in the Southland Tournament.

The Colonels’ record in Southland games is 12-10, and their record is 1-8 against non-conference opponents. Nicholls State allows 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Demons are 8-14 against Southland teams. Northwestern State has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Nicholls State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 69.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 75.4 Nicholls State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Colonels won 61-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Zee Hamoda led the Colonels with 16 points, and Chris Mubiru led the Demons with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalik Dunkley is shooting 56.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Colonels. Hamoda is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Micah Thomas is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Demons. Willie Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 65.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

