New Orleans Privateers and Houston Christian Huskies meet in Southland Tournament

Houston Christian Huskies (12-19, 8-14 Southland) vs. New Orleans Privateers (15-17, 12-10 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on Houston Christian in the Southland Tournament.

The Privateers are 12-10 against Southland opponents and 3-7 in non-conference play. New Orleans is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 8-14 in Southland play. Houston Christian has a 4-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Orleans averages 76.3 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 72.1 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 67.3 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 78.2 New Orleans gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Houston Christian won 61-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. D’Aundre Samuels led Houston Christian with 15 points, and Churchill Abass led New Orleans with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.9 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Demarco Bethea is averaging 9.9 points for the Huskies. Ryan Bartley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

