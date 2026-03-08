New Orleans meets Houston Christian in Southland Tournament

Houston Christian Huskies (12-19, 8-14 Southland) vs. New Orleans Privateers (15-17, 12-10 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Houston Christian Huskies (12-19, 8-14 Southland) vs. New Orleans Privateers (15-17, 12-10 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays in the Southland Tournament against Houston Christian.

The Privateers’ record in Southland games is 12-10, and their record is 3-7 in non-conference games. New Orleans has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 8-14 against Southland teams. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Demarco Bethea averaging 2.2.

New Orleans averages 76.3 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 72.1 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 67.3 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 78.2 New Orleans allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Houston Christian won the last matchup 61-60 on Feb. 14. D’Aundre Samuels scored 15 to help lead Houston Christian to the win, and Churchill Abass scored 18 points for New Orleans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson is averaging 16.3 points for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bethea is averaging 9.9 points for the Huskies. Ryan Bartley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

